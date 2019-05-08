Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore an elegant cream-colored sleeveless Givenchy trench dress for her first official appearance on Wednesday morning, two days after giving birth to her first child, a baby boy on Monday, May 6.

Markle, who’s been noted for her savvy and chic approach to personal style since becoming a part of the Royal Family last year, wore a cream-colored sleeveless trench dress, which featured a midi hem, tortoise buttons and a tie-waist detail, during a photo call at Windsor Castle, the first time she’s been seen in public since giving birth. She paired it with a pair of nude pumps and kept her hair down, foregoing her trademark loose chignon.

The dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller, the British artistic director of the House of Givenchy, who also designed Markle’s show-stopping wedding dress last May. Keller, who is the first female artistic director at Givenchy, told TIME that she was blown away by the overwhelming positive response to Markle’s wedding dress.

“I had no idea how momentous it was going be,” Keller said. “The last time there was a royal wedding there was no Instagram, really, or any of those huge social networks. So it really took me aback, actually.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Press Association—PA Images/Sipa USA

Royal baby Sussex is the very first royal baby for Markle and Harry, Duke of Sussex, who tied the knot in May 2018.

Markle’s decision to wear a Givenchy trench dress for her first dress after giving birth is significant; the Duchess of Sussex has been vocal about her support of women creatives and her continued support of Keller at Givenchy shows that she’s putting her wardrobe behind this mission.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.