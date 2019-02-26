Jimmy Kimmel didn’t go to the Oscars this year. Instead, he sent his sidekick Guillermo to the red carpet, decked out in a sparkly gold jacket and equipped with questions for every big star as they passed by. One big question: were they thirsty — for a sip of tequila from his sneaky mic-turned-flask or a sparkly clutch, also transformed into a flask?

The answer was often yes, as stars including Helen Mirren, Allison Janney, Chadwick Boseman, Keegan Michael-Key, Roma‘s Marina de Tavira, Melissa McCarthy, Charlize Theron, Awkwafina and more accepted his alcoholic offering before continuing on with the evening’s festivities.

“He was not playing,” Black Panther’s Boseman joked after taking his shot.

Guillermo also recruited his celebrity friends to help with another issue: getting a raise from his boss, Kimmel. Everyone from Mark Ronson (“He’s a hard worker. He’s a good man. Jimmy, give him a raise”) to Diego Luna (“Pay him well so maybe he can buy another jacket,” Luna said in Spanish) to Disney CEO Bob Iger (“How about I give you a few thousand dollars?” Iger offered) helped Guillermo lobby for his cause, which he had named “Guillermo Dinero” (Guillermo Money) and was advertising with little green ribbons he was passing out.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“Next time I go on Jimmy Kimmel I’ll be wearing this. Absolutely. We’ll stick it to him,” Mirren promised Guillermo in solidarity.

At the end of his red carpet tour, Guillermo seemed pretty pleased. “I love my job,” he told the cameras. Watch his star-studded spin on the Oscars circuit above.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.