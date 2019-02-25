Trump Organization Says It Gave $200,000 Profits From Foreign Government to the U.S. Treasury
US President Donald Trump greets attendees after addressing the 2019 White House business session with governors in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on February 25, 2019.
MANDEL NGAN—AFP/Getty Images
By BERNARD CONDON / AP
12:34 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s company says it has donated nearly $200,000 to the U.S. Treasury to make good on its promise to hand over profits from foreign governments using its properties.

The Trump Organization says the check for $191,538 represents profits from embassy parties, hotel stays and other foreign government spending at the Washington, D.C., hotel and other properties last year. The voluntary donation is up from $151,470 to cover his first year in office.

The donations have not allayed critics who say Trump is violating the emoluments clauses of the Constitution prohibiting presidents from accepting gifts or payments from foreign or domestic governments.

Trump is fighting lawsuits citing the clauses. The president’s lawyers argue the framers did not intend to ban payments in exchange for services such as hotel stays.

