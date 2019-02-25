Frances McDormand set a new standard for red carpet comfort when she showed up to present at the 2019 Oscars in a pink Valentino haute couture gown and a pair of custom yellow suede Valentino Birkenstocks. McDormand, who’s often been noted for her pragmatic fashion choices, told Vogue that her choice to pass up heels in favor of everyone’s favorite hippie sandal was a natural choice.

“When given the chance to lend my enthusiasm and experience to the collaboration of a particular item of fashion there was only one answer for me: Birkenstock’s Arizona two strap sandal,” the two-timer Oscar winner said, noting that she always appreciated the world of fashion, but was especially enthusiastic to create these shoes after she attended the 2018 Met Gala with Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

“I have worn these sandals for most of my adult life. They have literally formed me physically and philosophically. All that I desired was to have a pair in my favorite color: acid yellow. And now they exist! The spark caught fire and there’s no going back.”

See McDormand’s glamorous Birkenstocks look for the 2019 Oscars below.

