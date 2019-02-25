The White House has denied a former campaign staffer’s claim that Donald Trump kissed her without her consent during his 2016 run.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called the allegation “absurd on its face” in a statement. “This never happened and is directly contradicted by multiple highly credible eye witness accounts,” she wrote.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, former Trump campaign staffer Alva Johnson said Trump grabbed her hand and forced a kiss with her while hosting a rally in Tampa, Florida on Aug. 24, 2016.

“Defendant Trump grasped her hand and did not let go. He told her he knew she had been on the road for a long time and that she had been doing a great job,” the lawsuit alleges. “Ms. Johnson suddenly realized that Defendant Trump was trying to kiss her on the mouth, and attempted to avoid this by turning her head to the right. Defendant Trump kissed her anyway, and the kiss landed on the corner of her mouth.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Johnson is not the first woman to claim Trump acted inappropriately toward her. More than a dozen came forward with allegations against Trump during his 2016 campaign, but he maintained they were all lying and that he intended to sue them after the election was over.

“Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign,” Trump said while speaking in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. “Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.”

He has not yet sued them.

Write to Abby Vesoulis at abby.vesoulis@time.com.