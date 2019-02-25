Spanish actor Javier Bardem may not have been up for any awards at Sunday night’s Oscars, but he definitely enjoyed being in the audience for Hollywood’s big night. In fact, as Twitter has noted, he may have been the most amped guy in the room during the opening number — a Queen rock medley led by singer Adam Lambert, performing songs including “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”

Bardem was spotted in the crowd alongside Queen Latifah, positively rocking out to the crowd-favorite jams. His unbridled happiness and celebratory nature is a joy to behold.

A bit later in the evening, Bardem went onstage to present the Best Foreign Language Film award alongside Angela Bassett, speaking part of his lines in Spanish (and ultimately bestowing the honor on Roma). There, too, he seemed to be fully loving his time at the Oscars. Not that he’s a newbie at this event: he won the Best Supporting Actor trophy himself back in 2007 for his role in No Country for Old Men. (And as some online commenters noticed, this is also not the first time he’s been a fan of the show’s opening numbers.)

Bardem’s next anticipated Hollywood role is in the upcoming adaptation of sci-fi classic Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve with a murderer’s row of A-listers in the cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Oscar Isaac.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.