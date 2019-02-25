Rami Malek had a big night at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, taking home his first Academy Award for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody. But guests at the 91st Academy Awards thought the Best Actor-winner needed some accessory help.

Everyone from Lady Gaga to Malek’s own girlfriend Lucy Boynton was spotted helping the actor fix his bowtie.

It’s not the first time Gaga and Malek shared a special moment this awards season. At the Golden Globes, Malek appeared to bow when meeting the singer, who won a Globe and an Oscar for her A Star Is Born song “Shallow.”

But Gaga’s work was to no avail, as Malek’s bowtie did look a bit crooked as he accepted his acting award. Still, the endearing struggle couldn’t detract from his excitement. “Listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself,” Malek, a first-generation Egyptian-American, said of Queen’s late lead singer, Freddie Mercury, in his acceptance speech. “And the fact that I’m celebrating him, and this story with you here tonight, is proof that we’re longing for stories like this.”

Nothing could rain on Malek’s parade — except for the champagne that exploded when he celebrated later on at the Governors Ball.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.