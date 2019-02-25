All the Delightful Things That Allison Janney Did at the 2019 Oscars
Allison Janney attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Neilson Barnard—Getty Images
By Melissa Locker
10:51 AM EST

Allison Janney wasn’t nominated for an Academy Award this year, but she still managed to be victorious at the Oscars.

Janney, won Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya at the 2018 Oscars. And despite reports that the Academy was breaking with the tradition of having last year’s winner present the award to their successor, luckily, the Oscars producers appeared to have changed their minds.

Janney was at the awards show ready to present—and have a really good time, too.

She goofed off with nominee Emma Stone on the red carpet:

And rocked out to Queen’s performance featuring Adam Lambert singing “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions” during the opening segment of the awards show:

Perhaps her greatest moment, though, was pranking Entertainment Tonight’s interviewers on the red carpet. According to ETOnline, the Mom star reportedly told ET’s Kevin Frazier and Nancy O’Dell that the Chopard diamonds she wore to the glamorous event required a security detail and pointed to her guard. “He’s very cute. I think he’s single,” she joked. The interviewers then encouraged the “guard” to join the conversation, which is when Janney cracked, explaining that she was kidding. “He’s not my guard. He’s my date for this evening. Now he’s going to be mad at me,” she said, laughing.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE