Unless you’re Billy Porter, it’s hard to stand out on the red carpet at the Oscars. Amid a sea of glittering gowns, sleek tuxedos, and hairsprayed up-dos on the heads of movie stars, studio bigwigs, Hollywood insiders, and assorted A-listers, one diminutive star in a pink Jenny Packham gown managed to stand out—Tidying Up star Marie Kondo.

When the de-cluttering aficionado arrived on the red carpet at the awards show, she sparked joy among the at-home red carpet commentators, who couldn’t help but all make exactly the same (good) joke. What was the joke? That the Netflix star and author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up was in attendance, because she loves a mess and the Oscars usually has plenty to go around.

By the end of the show, some Oscars watchers were hoping that Kondo could focus her life-changing magic on cleaning up some of the messiness.

