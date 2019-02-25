On Oscars 2019 night, the red carpet cleared the way for Emma Stone to serve up something delicious with her magnificently patterned Louis Vuitton dress.

As soon as she turned to face photographers in her columnar sparkly gold-flecked chocolate brown honeycomb-like creation, people got right to work with the memes.

It was, as the kids say, a look. And there were plenty that night, from her co-star’s Rachel Weisz’s red latex number to Jason Mamoa’s sharp Karl Lagerfeld-designed suiting and matching pink scrunchie.

But Stone’s sartorial choice was so delicious a move that it launched a lot of food memes. It was immediately clear — she timed her arrival at the 91st Academy awards at the perfect moment to inspire people to treat themselves to an early dessert. From Choco Tacos to waffle cones to bacon, people were eating it up.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Stone joins a long list of celebrities who people thought were looking like a snack this awards season. Who doesn’t go for a side-by-side comparison of a dress worth thousands and some food?

See the best Emma Stone Oscars 2019 dress memes below.

Stone was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the plucky social climber in The Favourite.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@TIME.com.