Chris Evans Helps Regina King Up the Stairs at the 2019 Oscars, Raises the Bar for Men Everywhere

By Mahita Gajanan
9:05 PM EST

Chris Evans showed chivalry is indeed alive when he launched into full Captain America mode to help Regina King to the stage at the 91st Academy Awards.

King won the first award of the night, taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

As King made her way to the stage, her dress appeared to tangle with her shoes. Evans, who was already standing to applaud her, gamely offered his arm and escorted her the rest of the way.

The gesture won the hearts of fans everywhere.

