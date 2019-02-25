Lady Gaga Channeled Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's on the Oscars Red Carpet
Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb 24, 2019.
Frazer Harrison—Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
8:40 PM EST

Lady Gaga dazzled at the 91st Academy Awards red carpet in a black Alexander McQueen gown and a piece of jewelry that carries a significant amount of history.

Gaga, nominated in the Best Actress category for A Star Is Born, wore the Tiffany Yellow Diamond — a legendary stone that is one of the largest yellow diamonds ever found. At 128.54 carats, the diamond is worth about $30 million, according to People. It was discovered about 141 years ago, Tiffany & Co. Chief Artistic Officer Reed Krakoff said in a statement.

Gaga is apparently the first star to wear the stone since Audrey Hepburn sported it in publicity photos for the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Audrey Hepburn, about to begin filming for Breakfast At Tiffany's, wears one of the store's most expensive diamond necklaces.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Gaga is also up for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

 

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.

