Lady Gaga Channeled Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's on the Oscars Red Carpet

Lady Gaga dazzled at the 91st Academy Awards red carpet in a black Alexander McQueen gown and a piece of jewelry that carries a significant amount of history.
Gaga, nominated in the Best Actress category for A Star Is Born, wore the Tiffany Yellow Diamond — a legendary stone that is one of the largest yellow diamonds ever found. At 128.54 carats, the diamond is worth about $30 million, according to People. It was discovered about 141 years ago, Tiffany & Co. Chief Artistic Officer Reed Krakoff said in a statement.
Gaga is apparently the first star to wear the stone since Audrey Hepburn sported it in publicity photos for the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Gaga is also up for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.