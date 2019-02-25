Charlize Theron Showed Up to the 2019 Oscars With a Surprising New Look

By Rachel E. Greenspan
8:13 PM EST

Of all the adventurous looks and fashion statements expected from the 91st Academy Awards red carpet, Charlize Theron being not blonde probably wasn’t one of them. Still, the actress made a statement ahead of Sunday night’s awards ceremony when she arrived on the carpet with a brunette bob haircut.

The actress, who won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2004 Oscars for her role in Monster, stunned Twitter and beyond with the edgy look, along with her elegant, periwinkle gown, designed by Dior.

Here are some of Twitter’s best reactions to Charlize Theron’s new look.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.

