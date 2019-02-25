Anne Hathaway Knows The Oscars Can't Be Any Worse Than the Year She Hosted

By Kat Moon
8:11 PM EST

Ahead the hostless 91st Academy Awards, Anne Hathaway reminded us that the ceremony probably couldn’t be worse than that time she and James Franco hosted in 2011.

A few hours before the awards ceremony, Hathaway posted a photo from her hosting gig eight years ago. “No matter what happens with today’s show, just remember, it’s already been worse,” she wrote.

Critics were not a fan of the pair’s lack of chemistry. Many also pointed out that Franco’s low-energy demeanor—he at times looked half-asleep—that in turn made Hathaway appear overly enthusiastic. Accordingly, the actress couldn’t have picked a more fitting photo, with Franco having both eyes shut, to remember the night that brought plenty of cringe-worthy moments.

Write to Kat Moon at kat.moon@time.com.

