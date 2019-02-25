Anne Hathaway Knows The Oscars Can't Be Any Worse Than the Year She Hosted

Ahead the hostless 91st Academy Awards, Anne Hathaway reminded us that the ceremony probably couldn’t be worse than that time she and James Franco hosted in 2011.

A few hours before the awards ceremony, Hathaway posted a photo from her hosting gig eight years ago. “No matter what happens with today’s show, just remember, it’s already been worse,” she wrote.

Critics were not a fan of the pair’s lack of chemistry. Many also pointed out Franco’s low-energy demeanor—he at times looked half-asleep—that in turn made Hathaway appear overly enthusiastic. Accordingly, the actress couldn’t have picked a more fitting photo, with Franco having both eyes shut, to remember the night that brought plenty of cringe-worthy moments.

