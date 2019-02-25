Glenn Close Is Basically Dressed Like a Real-Life Oscar at the Academy Awards

Glenn Close wore a dress to the 91st Academy Awards that paid homage to the famed gold Oscar statue.

Draped in gold, with a train fanning out behind her, Close looked like an Oscar herself on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars. Her regal look, which she said weighed around 40 pounds and was adorned with 4 million beads, stunned viewers.

Close, who holds the record as the most Oscar-nominated actor to never win the award, received her seventh nomination this year in the Best Actress category for her role in The Wife.

Whether or not she ends that record this year, Close arrived at the Oscars looking like a winner.

