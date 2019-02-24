Rep. Schiff 'Absolutely' Ready to Take Trump Administration to Court Over Mueller Report

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says he’s “absolutely” ready to take President Trump’s administration to court to ensure the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Since Rep. Schiff became the chair of the congressional committee in January, he has championed efforts to investigate the administration’s connections to Russia. Earlier this month, he announced that the House is launching its own investigation into the election. On Friday, he and other House Democrats sent a letter to newly-confirmed Attorney General William Barr, asking him to release the Mueller report in its entirety.

Speaking to ABC’s This Week on Sunday morning, Schiff said that he is ready to take steps to make sure that the report gets out.

“We will obviously subpoena the report. We will bring Bob Mueller in to testify before Congress. We will take it to court if necessary,” Schiff said.

However, he added that he thinks Barr will understand the importance of making the report public.

“If he were to withhold any part of this report, that would be his legacy and it will be a tarnished legacy,” Schiff said. “So I think there will be immense pressure, not only on the department but on the attorney general, to be forthcoming.”

However, Schiff said that he is “absolutely” ready to take the administration to court.

“We are going to get to the bottom of this. We are going to share this information with the public,” Schiff said. “And if the President is serious about all his claims of exoneration, then he should welcome the publication of this report.”

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.