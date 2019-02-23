A cargo plane crashed into Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas, shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, the FAA says.

Three people were on board the Boeing 767 jet, which was traveling from Miami to Houston, the FAA said in an email.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said the aircraft was discovered in Jack’s Pocket at the northern end of the bay, which is east of Houston.

The FAA said that it issued an alert notice for the flight after losing radar and radio contact with the plane when it was 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

FAA investigators are traveling to the crash site and the National Aviation Security Board will investigate the crash, the FAA wrote.

At about the moment it disappeared from communication with the FAA, the flight had descended to about 6,900 feet and was flying at 282 mph, according to the site Flight Aware.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.