Special Counsel's Office Releases Sentencing Memo on Paul Manafort
Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at US District Court on June 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. On Feb, 23, 2019 the sentencing memo that the special counsel office filed on the 22nd was made public.
Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:51 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has filed its sentencing memo in one of two criminal cases against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Prosecutors had filed the document under seal on Friday. It was publicly released Saturday after a judge had a chance to review and approve proposed redactions of sensitive information.

Mueller’s team isn’t recommending a particular sentence for Manafort. He pleaded guilty in September in federal court in Washington to two counts of conspiring stemming from his Ukrainian political consulting work.

Prosecutors also aren’t taking a position about whether the prison sentence in the Washington case should run consecutively or concurrently with a separate punishment that Manafort faces in a bank and tax fraud case in Virginia.

