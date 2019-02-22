President Trump Taps Kelly Craft as New U.N. Ambassador
Kelly Knight Craft testifies during her confirmation hearing to be U.S. Ambassador to Canada, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, June 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Friday, Craft was nominated by President Trump to be Ambassador to the United Nations.
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
February 22, 2019

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has picked Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, as his nominee to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump says in a pair of tweets Friday evening that Craft “has done an outstanding job representing our Nation” and he has “no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level.”

Two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters had told The Associated Press that Trump had been advised that Craft’s confirmation would be the smoothest of the three candidates he had been considering to fill the job last held by Nikki Haley.

Trump’s first pick to replace Haley, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, withdrew over the past weekend.

