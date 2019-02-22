Alex Trebek has already signed on to continue hosting Jeopardy through at least 2022. But when the day comes for him to finally step away from the podium, Trebek has a pretty good suggestion for his replacement.

During a Tuesday event at New York’s 92nd Street Y center celebrating Trebek’s 35-season Jeopardy tenure, the quiz-show guru offered his take on who ABC should call on once his reign has ended.

“It’s probably going to be a woman, somebody younger, somebody bright, somebody personable, somebody with a great sense of humor,” he told moderator Michael McKean, according to USA Today. “So I nominated Betty White.”

Considering White is 97 years old while he himself is 78, it’s likely that Trebek was joking. But there’s no reason that the beloved Golden Girls star shouldn’t at least get to take over as a guest host for one night.

Trebek went on to reveal a few of his more serious recommendations, including CNN analyst Laura Coates, LA Kings announcer Alex Faust and TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. “There are so many talented people out there that could do the job,” he said.

