The price was right at the Moschino runway show on Thursday where creative director Jeremy Scott riffed on the flashy, campy commercialism of game shows for a fashion show that would tickle Bob Barker’s fancy.

The over-the-top collection featured tongue-in-cheek looks shown to the theme song of The Price is Right, including a dollar bill print suit, bedazzled dresses that paid homage to consumer goods like soap and toothpaste, and in what might be the night’s most memorable ensemble, a structural kimono cape that looked like a TV dinner, complete with an aluminum pan, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and unidentifiable meat. For the finale of the show, models posed with cars, lawnmowers, home gym equipment and other goods that you might find on late-night television commercials as Scott took his final bow.

This isn’t the first time that Scott and Moschino’s cheeky sense of humor has trolled the fashion industry; look no further than their controversial, $375 dry cleaning garment bag dresses that caused an uproar on the Internet. One thing’s for certain, however; Scott’s outrageous Moschino looks are absolutely fitting for this year’s camp-themed Met Gala.

See Moschino’s best looks from their runway show below.

