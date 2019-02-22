Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Prostitution as Part of Florida Sex Trafficking Crackdown
CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft attends the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. On Feb. 22, 2019 Kraft was charged by Florida police for allegedly soliciting for prostitution.
Kevin Winter—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:21 PM EST

(JUPITER, Fla.) — Police in Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor.

Jupiter police told reporters Friday that the 77-year-old Kraft hasn’t been arrested. A warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta. The team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

