Iran Is Still Abiding by the 2015 Nuclear Deal, U.N. Watchdog Says
Flags of the United States are seen in front of the building of the United Nations before the start of a United Nations Security Council meeting on Jan. 26, 2019 in New York. On Feb. 22, 2019 it was stated in a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdogs that Iran has been abiding by the nuclear deal set in place in 2015.
By Associated Press
(VIENNA) — The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog says Iran still is complying with the terms of a 2015 deal that aims to keep Tehran from building atomic weapons in exchange for economic incentives.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a confidential quarterly report that Iran has been abiding with key limitations set in the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The report was distributed to member states and reviewed by The Associated Press on Friday

The compliance noted by the agency followed the reinstatement of sanctions by the United States after it unilaterally withdrew from the pact last year.

The other countries involved in the nuclear deal, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia, as well as the European Union, have been working hard to keep it alive.

The U.S. also has pressured them to abandon the agreement.

