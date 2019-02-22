Here's What Meghan Markle Did With Her Baby Shower Flowers

At Meghan Markle‘s star-studded baby shower in New York City this week, one of the expected parts of the affair was of course flowers. But the Duchess of Sussex took the experience one step further: many of the flowers used to decorate the event to celebrate her royal baby were then donated to charities, as attendee Gayle King confirmed on CBS.

“I thought that was a very sweet thing,” King said of Markle’s request to donate the flowers. “I mean it just speaks to who she is. She’s very kind. She’s very generous, and a really, really sweet person,” she added.

King was just one of many celebrities to attend the party at Manhattan’s Mark Hotel, including Amal Clooney and Serena Williams — both of whom also were at her May nuptials to Prince Harry in England last year.

As for the flowers? PEOPLE reports that Markle looked to a company called Repeat Roses, which helped distribute the florals to locations including Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York, Hope Lodge and Unique People Services, each of which serve patients in need of care.

This isn’t the first time Markle has opted to recycle her decorations for a good cause, either; after the wedding, those arrangements were also gifted to local hospices in the U.K.

The Duchess of Sussex is now back in the U.K. for a brief stop, heading to Morocco with Prince Harry on an official visit before settling down for the final stretch of her pregnancy back in England. She’s due to give birth to her first baby this spring.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.