Rihanna reminded everyone that she is the NBA’s foremost super fan when she watched a Lakers game in Los Angeles on Thursday night, where she cheered on her favorite player, LeBron James as he possibly, likely helped lead his team to a victory over the Houston Rockets, although some might argue that it was Rihanna’s attendance that secured the win, as her presence has seemingly brought James’ teams good luck in the past.

The singer and beauty mogul, who celebrated her 31st birthday on Wednesday, sported a Lakers jersey with LeBron’s number on it to show her support, although it appears that the Lakers were so grateful that Rihanna blessed them with her presence, that they made her her own official jersey with her Instagram name on it. This isn’t the first time that Rihanna has shown up to rally for James; in the past, she’s been such an enthusiastic fan of the NBA star that she trash talked Kevin Durant from the sidelines and dabbed on an opposing fan.

See Rihanna’s night out at the Lakers game below.

