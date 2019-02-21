IRS Agent Charged With Leaking Michael Cohen's Bank Records
Michael Cohen, former attorney for President Donald Trump, leaves the Monocle restaurant on Capitol Hill on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Federal prosecutors have charged an IRS agent with leaking Cohen's bank records.
Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
By Associated Press
5:20 PM EST

(SAN FRANCISCO) — Federal prosecutors in San Francisco have charged an IRS agent with leaking bank records of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

A criminal complaint unsealed Thursday charges John C. Fry with one count of unlawful disclosure of suspicious activity reports.

An affidavit says Fry acknowledged releasing the information while working at the IRS office in San Francisco to attorney Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels says she had an affair with Trump.

The affidavit says the information showed a Cohen company getting large payments from organizations, including a company associated with a Russian oligarch who donated money to Trump’s inauguration fund.

A message left Thursday for an attorney for Fry, Gail Shifman, was not immediately returned.

