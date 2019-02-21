Judge Imposes Full Gag Order on Roger Stone After He Posted Instagram of Her With Crosshairs
Roger Stone, former adviser and longtime associate of President Trump, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on Feb. 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. Stone is back in court to face Judge Amy Berman Jackson after a social media post he made may have violated the terms of his release.
Alex Wroblewski—Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:24 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — A judge has imposed a full gag order on Trump confidant Roger Stone after he posted a photo on Instagram of the judge with what appeared to be crosshairs of a gun.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Thursday she believes Stone would “pose a danger” to others in the case if she didn’t institute the order.

Jackson ordered Stone to court to show why she shouldn’t modify or revoke his bail or implement a full gag order. The judge had already issued an order limiting comments in the case.

The 66-year-old Stone said the post was an egregious mistake and the symbol was a logo, not crosshairs.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering related to discussions he had during the 2016 election about WikiLeaks.

