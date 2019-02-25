See All the Winners of the 2019 Oscars

The 91st Academy Awards took place on Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles after a long and contentious lead-up to the ceremony. Heading into the evening, Roma and The Favourite led the crop of 2019 Oscar nominees with 10 nominations apiece, followed by by Vice and A Star Is Born, each of which landed eight nods.

Here’s who took home all of the awards Sunday night.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Documentary (Feature)

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Short Film (Live Action)

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Short Film (Animated)

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Documentary (Short)

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Music (Original Score)

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Music (Original Song)

“All the Stars” — Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” — RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” — Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow” — A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” — The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortenesen, Green Book

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Directing

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

