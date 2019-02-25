See All the Winners of the 2019 Oscars

The 91st Academy Awards took place on Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles after a long and contentious lead-up to the ceremony. Heading into the evening, Roma and The Favourite led the crop of 2019 Oscar nominees with 10 nominations apiece, followed by by Vice and A Star Is Born, each of which landed eight nods.
Here’s who took home all of the awards Sunday night.
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Documentary (Feature)
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Short Film (Live Action)
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Short Film (Animated)
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Documentary (Short)
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Music (Original Score)
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Music (Original Song)
“All the Stars” — Black Panther
“I’ll Fight” — RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” — Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow” — A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” — The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortenesen, Green Book
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Directing
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice