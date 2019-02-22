5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Rob Thomas — yes, the Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty and Santana and “Smooth” fame — is putting out a new solo album, Chip Tooth Smile, in late April. And to kick things off we have “One Less Day (Dying Young),” a rock anthem that features a folksy kick, an upbeat tone and a bit of a pop attitude. Like P!nk, Thomas seems to be in a country mood these days, underscored with an attentiveness to mortality and luck. “I’ve seen my friends fall away before their time, and I’ve been afraid that I may follow in their light,” he admits. “Someday I will leave this world, but maybe not tonight.” It’s dark, to be sure, but countered with clear-eyed positivity. This is Thomas’s fourth solo outing, and his first since 2015, but he’s still very much in his stride.