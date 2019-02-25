Mahershala Ali just joined a very small club. At the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, he won the Actor in a Supporting Role award for his portrayal of the late pianist Don Shirley in Green Book, the same award he won two years ago for his role in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight. This feat — winning multiple Oscars in the span of four years or less — has only happened eleven times before.
Beyond this metric, Ali made Oscars history: He is only the second person of color to win multiple Academy Awards for acting. The only other non-white actor who won multiple Oscars over the near-century of ceremonies is Denzel Washington, who won for his supporting role in 1989’s Glory and leading role in 2001’s Training Day. According to a 2016 TIME labs report, only 6.4 percent of acting nominations had gone to non-white actors.
Before Ali’s win, of the eleven actors to win multiple awards in four years or less, all are white; six of the winners are women. Here are all the actors who won multiple Academy Awards in four years or less.
Walter Brennan
1937: 9th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Come and Get It (Swan Bostrom)
1939: 11th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Kentucky (Peter Goodwin)
1941: 13th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — The Westerner (Judge Roy Bean)
Luise Rainer
1937: 9th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — The Great Ziegfeld (Anna Held)
1938: 10th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — The Good Earth (O-Lan)
Spencer Tracy
1938: 10th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Leading Role — Captains Courageous (Manuel)
1939: 11th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Leading Role — Boys Town (Father Flanagan)
Olivia de Havilland
1947: 19th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — To Each His Own (Jody Norris)
1950: 22nd Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — The Heiress (Catherine Sloper)
Katharine Hepburn
1968: 40th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (Christina Drayton)
1969: 41st Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — The Lion in Winter (Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine)
Glenda Jackson
1971: 43rd Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — Women in Love (Gudrun Brangwen)
1974: 46th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — A Touch of Class (Vicki Allessio)
Jason Robards
1977: 49th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — All the President’s Men (Ben Bradlee)
1978: 50th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Julia (Dashiell Hammett)
Meryl Streep
1980: 52nd Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Supporting Role — Kramer vs. Kramer (Joanna Kramer)
1983: 55th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — Sophie’s Choice (Sophie)
Jodie Foster
1989: 61st Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — The Accused (Sarah Tobias)
1992: 64th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — The Silence of the Lambs (Clarice Starling)
Tom Hanks
1994: 66th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Leading Role — Philadelphia (Andrew Beckett)
1995: 67th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Leading Role — Forrest Gump (Forrest Gump)
Christoph Waltz
2010: 82nd Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Inglorious Bastards (Col. Hans Landa)
2013: 85th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Django Unchained (Dr. King Schultz)
Mahershala Ali
2017: 89th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Moonlight (Juan)
2019: 91st Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Green Book (Don Shirley)