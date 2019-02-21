Syracuse Men's Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Hits and Kills Pedestrian on Highway
Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange looks on against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at the Carrier Dome on Feb. 9, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Police reported that Boeheim ran over and killed a man on the highway on Feb. 21, 2019.
Rich Barnes—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:24 AM EST

(SYRACUSE, N.Y.) — Police say Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a 51-year-old man walking outside his vehicle on a highway.

Syracuse police say the man had been in a car with some others before midnight Wednesday after their vehicle crashed.

Police say Boeheim drove by and struck the pedestrian while trying to avoid the vehicle.

Boeheim is cooperating with the investigation. Police say there was no sign that Boeheim was impaired. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time.

Syracuse defeated Louisville 69-49 Wednesday night during a home game.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE