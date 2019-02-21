In the wake of Karl Lagerfeld’s passing, his beloved cat Choupette has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late owner.

Lagerfeld, the iconic creative director for the House of Chanel, died in Paris at the age of 85 on Tuesday. He is survived by Choupette, who is reportedly set to inherit part of his estimated $300 million fortune.

On Wednesday, someone with access to Choupette’s Instagram account — which has over 241,000 followers — shared a photo of the feline’s famous white visage draped in a veil of mourning.

“Thank you everyone for your words of condolence. With a once cold but now simply broken heart, I am going into mourning,” the post’s caption read. “I pray that your kind words and well-wishes will help me to put my best paw forward in my future without Daddy @KarlLagerfeld & as my own woman.”

Lagerfeld was known for obsessively doting on his cherished Choupette.

“She hates other animals and she hates children,” he once said in an interview. “She stays always with me and she has two personal maids. They play with her, they have to take care of her beautiful white hair, the beauty treatments for her eyes, and they entertain her. She is the center of the world. If you saw her, you would understand.”

The pair shared many happy memories together over the years, including posing for fashion shoots and jet setting around the world.

