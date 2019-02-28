Amazon Prime has a slew of original content, TV shows and movies joining the streaming service’s offerings in March.
This month’s additions include one of this year’s Oscar-nominated film Cold War from director Paweł Pawlikowski, the first season of Amazon’s new series, Hanna and the 2018 drama Colette starring Keira Knightley.
Here are all the new shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime in March.
Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in March 2019
March 1
The Widow: Season 1
March 8
Costume Quest: Season 1
Tin Star: Season 2
March 15
Catastrophe: Season 4
March 22
Cold War
The Stinky & Dirty Show: Season 2
March 29
Hanna: Season 1
Date TBD
Made in Heaven: Season 1
Here are the TV shows new on Amazon Prime in March 2019
March 1
Boston Legal: Seasons 1-5
Little House on the Prairie: Seasons 1-9
The Practice: Seasons 1-9
The Unit: Seasons 1-4
March 11
The Royals: Season 4
Here are the movies new on Amazon Prime in March 2019
March 1
A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof (E per tetto un cielo di stelle)
A Woman Possessed
Abduction
Amelia’s 25th
American Beauty
Baba Yaga
Basic Instinct 2
Big Night
Black Cat (Gatto nero)
Black Sheep
Boomerang
Carpool
City of the Living Dead (Paura nella città dei morti viventi)
Death at a Funeral
Deep Red (Profondo rosso)
Double Jeopardy
Dude, Where’s My Dog?!
Enter the Invincible Hero (Heugpyobigaeg)
From Beneath
Jig
Karl Rove, I Love You
La clave
Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (No profanar el sueño de los muertos)
Lone and Angry Man (Una bara per lo sceriffo)
Chinese Hercules (Ma tou da jue dou)
Major Payne
A Man Called Blade (Mannaja)
Mary Loss of Soul
Murimgori
Nacho Libre
Overkill
P.O.E.: Project of Evil
Prison Girls
Rambo III
Ride Out for Revenge
Setup
So Young So Bad
Still Waiting…
Tapeheads
The American
The Apple
The Bank Job
The Chumscrubber
The Crazies
The Dead and the Damned
The Four of the Apocalypse (I quattro dell’apocalisse)
The Invincible Armour (Ying zhao tie bu shan)
The Mighty Quinn
The New York Ripper (Lo squartatore di New York)
UFO
Us and the Game Industry
Valerie
Vice Squad
Waiting…
Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma)
Xue lian huan
Yin yang xie di zi
You Did This to Me
March 8
I Can Only Imagine
March 12
Acrimony
Colette
March 16
Speed Kills
March 22
Leng zhan
March 29
The Domestics
American Renegades
March 30
Outlaws