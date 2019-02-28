Amazon Prime has a slew of original content, TV shows and movies joining the streaming service’s offerings in March.

This month’s additions include one of this year’s Oscar-nominated film Cold War from director Paweł Pawlikowski, the first season of Amazon’s new series, Hanna and the 2018 drama Colette starring Keira Knightley.

Here are all the new shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime in March.

Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in March 2019

March 1

The Widow: Season 1

March 8

Costume Quest: Season 1

Tin Star: Season 2

March 15

Catastrophe: Season 4

March 22

Cold War

The Stinky & Dirty Show: Season 2

March 29

Hanna: Season 1

Date TBD

Made in Heaven: Season 1

Here are the TV shows new on Amazon Prime in March 2019

March 1

Boston Legal: Seasons 1-5

Little House on the Prairie: Seasons 1-9

The Practice: Seasons 1-9

The Unit: Seasons 1-4

March 11

The Royals: Season 4

Here are the movies new on Amazon Prime in March 2019

March 1

A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof (E per tetto un cielo di stelle)

A Woman Possessed

Abduction

Amelia’s 25th

American Beauty

Baba Yaga

Basic Instinct 2

Big Night

Black Cat (Gatto nero)

Black Sheep

Boomerang

Carpool

City of the Living Dead (Paura nella città dei morti viventi)

Death at a Funeral

Deep Red (Profondo rosso)

Double Jeopardy

Dude, Where’s My Dog?!

Enter the Invincible Hero (Heugpyobigaeg)

From Beneath

Jig

Karl Rove, I Love You

La clave

Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (No profanar el sueño de los muertos)

Lone and Angry Man (Una bara per lo sceriffo)

Chinese Hercules (Ma tou da jue dou)

Major Payne

A Man Called Blade (Mannaja)

Mary Loss of Soul

Murimgori

Nacho Libre

Overkill

P.O.E.: Project of Evil

Prison Girls

Rambo III

Ride Out for Revenge

Setup

So Young So Bad

Still Waiting…

Tapeheads

The American

The Apple

The Bank Job

The Chumscrubber

The Crazies

The Dead and the Damned

The Four of the Apocalypse (I quattro dell’apocalisse)

The Invincible Armour (Ying zhao tie bu shan)

The Mighty Quinn

The New York Ripper (Lo squartatore di New York)

UFO

Us and the Game Industry

Valerie

Vice Squad

Waiting…

Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma)

Xue lian huan

Yin yang xie di zi

You Did This to Me

March 8

I Can Only Imagine

March 12

Acrimony

Colette

March 16

Speed Kills

March 22

Leng zhan

March 29

The Domestics

American Renegades

March 30

Outlaws

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.