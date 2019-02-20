U.S. Says Alabama Woman Who Regrets Joining ISIS Is Not a Citizen and Cannot Return
A humanitarian corridor for refugees leaving the Rukban refugee camp and 55-kilometre US-controlled Al-Tanf security zone in the settlement of Jleb. A woman from Alabama joined ISIS and claims she regrets the choice and wants to return to the U.S. However, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Feb. 20, 2019 that she is not a U.S. citizen and will not be allowed to return to the United States.
Konstantin Machulsky—Konstantin Machulsky/TASS
By Associated Press
2:35 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says an Alabama woman who left home to join the Islamic State group in Syria is not a U.S. citizen and will not be allowed to return to the United States.

Pompeo says Hoda Muthana does not have a U.S. passport or any legal basis to enter the country.

He said on Wednesday in a statement that she “will not be admitted to the United States.”

The 24-year old who joined the Islamic State after becoming radicalized says she regrets aligning herself with the terrorist organization and wants to return to the United States with her 18-month-old son.

