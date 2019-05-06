Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has given birth to her first child with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the royal family has shared. The royal baby is the first child for both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and will be seventh in line to the throne. It is the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild.

“The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses’ side. An announcement will be made soon,” a statement from Buckingham Palace announced Monday morning. Shortly after, they shared on Instagram that the couple had welcomed a baby boy. “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the announcement noted. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Prince Harry confirmed the birth, appearing live for cameras on Monday.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” the Duke of Sussex said. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled.” He added that they have not yet finalized a name.

The palace also confirmed that all the other immediate royal family members had been notified of the birth and are “delighted with the news.” Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was shared to also be “overjoyed,” and is with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first announced Markle’s pregnancy in October, following their royal wedding in May 2018.

Markle and Prince Harry chose to keep their birth plans private, announcing in April that they would be celebrating the birth as a new family before “sharing the exciting news with everyone.” While that choice is a departure from the approach of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, who made their children’s births public, it’s not such a radical shift from royal tradition.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex attend a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House on March 11, 2019 in London, England. Karwai Tang—WireImage

Markle and Prince Harry have made Frogmore Cottage at the Windsor estate outside of London their primary residence. Partially because of this, Markle was expected to opt for a different approach than Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who gave birth to all three of her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — at St. Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing in London.

Speculation that the birth was impending began when Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, flew from the U.S. to the U.K. in April. Markle herself was notably absent from an Easter service earlier in April, suggesting the baby was imminent. Prince Harry, meanwhile, attended the London Marathon to cheer on runners at the end of April.

The Duchess of Sussex leaves after a panel discussion convened by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust to mark International Women's Day at King's College in London. Yui Mok - PA Images—PA Images via Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Morocco on an official state visit back in late February, and have made a number of public appearances during Markle’s final stretch of her pregnancy upon their return to the U.K. before April.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.