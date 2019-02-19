There might be no better way to find out what your core values are like entering your birthday into Google plus the word Rihanna to see what the fashion icon wore on the most important day of your year.

On the day you came into this world, you better believe that Robyn Fenty knew how to dress for the occasion. And internet users are now occupied with finding out what Rihanna wore on their birthday and sharing the telling results.

After Twitter user ChipdNudePolish shared the Google command over the weekend — whose look was Rihanna at the Brit Awards in 2016, by the way — it took off as quickly as Rihanna riding sidesaddle on a jet ski, with more than 13,000 likes by Monday. And getting in on the queries looks like a real blast. It all started with one of those random musings that can inspire a critical mass of tweets.

The singer, who turns 30 on Tuesday, wears glamorous finery and laid-back looks with equal assurance, and has had too many memorable outfit choices to name. So there’s no telling what people who worship the queen will get as Google has archived evidence of her style maven moves since she first burst onto the music scene in 2005.

The Barbados-born star has fed the birds in New York City in a red heart-shaped fur jacket. (Here’s looking at you, Sept. 5th babies.) She shut down the 2015 Met Gala in an endless Guo Pei “omelette” gown, which should pop up for you if you were born on May 4th. And if you celebrate your birthday on June 2nd, then you could get the infamous Swarovski crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown.

Whenever you came into this world, chances are if you enter your birthday into Google a fabulous photo of Rihanna in a baller outfit will appear. Because, as evidenced by the tweets below, it would appear that Rihanna wears something cool every day of the calendar year.

See some of the results of the Rihanna birthday internet challenge below.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@TIME.com.