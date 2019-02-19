Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic creative director of fashion house Chanel, has died in Paris aged 85, according to French media reports.

The German designer joined Chanel in 1983 and is credited with revitalizing the label after the death of its founder Coco Chanel. He became one of the most prolific contributors to the label, and to the entire fashion world.

Speculation over his ill health began in January, when he missed Chanel’s spring-summer haute couture show in Paris. The brand said he was “feeling tired.”

