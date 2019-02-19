More Than a Dozen People Are Trapped on a Gondola Ride at SeaWorld San Diego, Police Say

By Associated Press
12:07 AM EST

(SAN DIEGO) — Police say more than a dozen people are trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego.

San Diego police tell FOX5 News that around six gondolas stopped functioning Monday night after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on “Bayside Skyride.” Authorities estimate that between 15 and 30 people are trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water.

The National Weather Service says it was about 49 degrees in San Diego at the time.

Officials with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department are working to rescue passengers.

