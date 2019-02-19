David French and Anand Giridharadas Join TIME as Contributors

TIME announced today that David French and Anand Giridharadas are joining as contributors.

David French, who wrote notable pieces in TIME’s special issue on the American South and TIME’s “Guns in America” special report last year, joins TIME to contribute columns and essays. A lawyer and Iraq War veteran, David is a senior fellow at the National Review Institute and a senior writer at National Review. A New York Times bestselling author, David’s next book,The Great American Divorce, will be published later this year. He lives and works in Franklin, Tenn. with his wife, Nancy, and three children.

Anand Giridharadas, who contributed to TIME’s special issue on the World Economic Forum in January, will become an Editor at Large, focusing on reported features for TIME. A former columnist and foreign correspondent for the New York Times, Anand is the author of three books of reportage: Winners Take All, The True American, and India Calling. He is an on-air political analyst for MSNBC and a visiting scholar and adjunct professor at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University. Anand lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., with his wife, Priya Parker, and two children.

“We are thrilled to add two of today’s most compelling voices to the ranks of our terrific TIME contributors, and look forward to announcing additional contributors and new staffers in the weeks and months ahead,” said Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

