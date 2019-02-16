Suicide Bombers in Nigeria Kill 11 People: Report

(Bloomberg) — Three suicide bombers killed eight people in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri Saturday morning, according to Lagos-based Channels TV. The attack happened hours after the nation delayed by a week a general election scheduled for the same day.
Suspected militants of the Boko Haram Islamist group entered a mosque with guns and explosives strapped to their bodies at about 5:40 a.m., Channels reported, citing a police spokesman.
Maiduguri is the capital of Borno state, the epicentre of Boko Haram’s decade-long insurgency to impose its version of Shariah law on Nigeria. The city has mostly been secure in recent months, even as Boko Haram and a breakaway faction affiliated to Islamic State have wreaked havoc in the rest of Borno.