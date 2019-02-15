Judiciary Committee Chairman Calls for Hearing About Emergency Declaration

(WASHINGTON) — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler is calling for a hearing “in the coming days” on President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency.

In a letter to Trump Friday, Nadler and other members of the Judiciary panel express their “alarm” over the proclamation, an effort to get more money for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Nadler says his committee will investigate the “serious constitutional and statutory issues” the declaration raises and is asking White House and Justice Department officials to appear at a hearing.

He says the decision shows “reckless disregard for the separation of powers and your own responsibilities under our constitutional system.”

Trump said Friday he would declare the emergency in an effort to bypass Congress, which would not give him full funding for his wall.

