New Jersey Attorney General Subpoenaed Financial Records From President Trump's Inauguration Committee
President Trump gives his Inaugural Address during the 58th U.S. Presidential Inauguration where he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America in Washington, USA on Jan. 20, 2017. On Feb. 15, 2019, Trump's inauguration committee was subpoenaed by state authorities in New Jersey for financial records.
Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:49 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — State authorities in New Jersey have subpoenaed a host of financial records from the committee that organized President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The committee said Friday it is in contact with the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office regarding a civil inquiry into the committee.

The subpoena is the second such request the inaugural committee has received in as many weeks as scrutiny mounts over how it raised and spent $107 million on inaugural events.

The committee also received a sweeping request for documents issued by federal prosecutors in New York investigating whether foreign nationals illegally contributed to the inauguration.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the New Jersey subpoena.

It also seeks documents related to any benefits donors received.

A message was left seeking comment from New Jersey’s attorney general.

