White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Interviewed As Part Of Mueller Investigation
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington on Feb. 15, 2019. She confirmed that she had been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
Carolyn Kaster—AP
By Associated Press
4:04 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has been interviewed as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Sanders says in a statement released Friday that she was “happy to voluntarily” sit for the interview. It was unclear when Sanders was interviewed but she says her boss, President Donald Trump, urged her to “fully cooperate.”

CNN was first to report on Sanders’ interview.

Mueller is believed to be close to wrapping up his investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government. Trump has denied collusion and has denounced the investigation as a political “witch hunt.” Sanders has also used the “witch hunt” language to describe Mueller’s inquiry.

