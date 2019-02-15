1 Suspect Apprehended After Shooting at Aurora, Ill. Warehouse

At least one suspect was apprehended Friday after a shooting at an Aurora, Ill. warehouse, according to a statement from the city.

The Aurora Police Department said late Friday afternoon that the “shooter is no longer a threat to the area.”

Police earlier listed 641 Archer Av. as the location of the shooting. It’s unclear what motivated the shooting. It’s also unclear how many people may have been hurt or killed.

The Chicago Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the shooting, saying it occurred at a “manufacturing company.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Aerial footage broadcast by local news channels showed dozens of emergency personnel vehicles outside the Henry Pratt Company. The company makes valves for the “potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets,” according to its website.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Write to Gina Martinez at gina.martinez@time.com.