1 Suspect Apprehended After Shooting at Aurora, Ill. Warehouse

At least one suspect was apprehended Friday after a shooting at an Aurora, Ill. warehouse, according to a statement from the city.

The Aurora Police Department listed 641 Archer Av. as the location of the shooting. It’s unclear what motivated the shooting. It’s also unclear how many people may have been hurt or killed.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The Chicago Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the shooting, saying it occurred at a “manufacturing company.”

Aerial footage broadcast by local news channels showed dozens of emergency personnel vehicles outside the Henry Pratt Company. The company makes valves for the “potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets,” according to its website.

Write to Gina Martinez at gina.martinez@time.com.