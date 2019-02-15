ACLU Says It Will Sue President Trump Over Emergency Declaration
A steel and concertina wire barrier that runs behind a shopping mall along the border of the U.S. and Mexico on Jan. 26, 2019 in Calexico, California. President Trump declared a national emergency on Feb. 15, 2019 to fund the border wall and the ACLU says it will sue the President.
Scott Olson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:18 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The American Civil Liberties Union says it will file a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.

The Friday announcement came hours after Trump signed the declaration and said he expected legal challenges. The civil rights group will argue that Trump’s use of emergency powers is unprecedented and can’t be used to build a border wall.

ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero says the declaration is ‘patently illegal.’ Their legal action would be separate from anything Congress may do.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (puh-LOH’-see) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have also raised the possibility of legal action. They say Trump’s decision would “shred the Constitution” by usurping Congress’ power to control spending.

White House officials say some of the money would come from military construction projects.

