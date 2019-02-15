California May Sue President Trump Over Emergency Declaration
Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, answers a reporters question during his visit to the Pine Ridge Elementary Schoo on Feb. 14, 2019, in Magalia, Calif. Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Feb. 15, 2019 after President Trump declared a national emergency that California will probably sue the President.
Rich Pedroncelli—AP
By Associated Press
2:54 PM EST

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor and attorney general say they will probably sue President Donald Trump over his emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra made the announcement Friday in the state capital.

Becerra says there is no emergency at the border and Trump doesn’t have the authority to make the declaration.

Trump declared a national emergency earlier in the day to fulfill his promise of completing the border wall.

The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

The announcement was immediately met with resistance from members of Congress.

California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court. Becerra has filed at least 45 lawsuits against the administration.

