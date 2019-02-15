Yes, Vaccines Really Are Safe and Effective. Here's Why

By Jeffrey Kluger and Joey Lautrup
3:26 PM EST
IDEAS
Kluger is Editor at Large for TIME.

Yet another outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease — this time measles in the Pacific Northwest — provides another reminder of the importance of getting children fully vaccinated, on schedule. Anti-vax or vaccine-skeptical parents are certainly not acting out of malevolence. They’re doing what they believe will protect their children’s health. But the fact is they’re achieving the opposite — potentially endangering their health. Those are the facts. Watch the video with TIME’s Editor-at-Large Jeffrey Kluger above to learn why.

Write to Jeffrey Kluger at jeffrey.kluger@time.com.

IDEAS
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE