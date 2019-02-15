U.K. Official 'Will Not Hesitate' to Block Return of Britons Who Joined Islamic State
A combination of handout CCTV pictures received from the Metropolitan Police Service on Feb. 23, 2015, shows British teenagers Kadiza Sultana, Amira Abase and Shamima Begum passing through security barriers at Gatwick Airport, London, on Feb. 17, 2015
AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:57 AM EST

(LONDON) — Britain’s Home Secretary has warned he’ll block the return of Britons who traveled to the Middle East to join the Islamic State group.

Sajid Javid’s comments come amid a furious debate about Shamima Begum, who ran away to join extremists when she was 15. Begum, who is now nine months pregnant, told The Times newspaper that she wants to come home.

Javid told the newspaper on Friday that he “will not hesitate” to prevent the return of Britons who “supported terrorist organizations abroad.” Others have appealed for mercy, noting Begum’s age when she fled.

Begum was one of three schoolgirls from London’s Bethnal Green neighborhood who went to Syria to join IS in 2015 at a time when the group’s online recruitment program lured teenage girls to its self-proclaimed caliphate.

